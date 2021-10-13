Georgia's 2022 class added its 18th commit on Wednesday evening in the form of tight end Oscar Delp.

Delp is rated as the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class. He has been Georgia's top priority at the position all along, and the Bulldogs finally closed the deal.

With Delp in the fold, who could be next to join the Bulldogs? UGASports takes a look at four potential names to know moving forward.