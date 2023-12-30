Smart makes a plea to college football

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s rare that Kirby Smart uses his position as Georgia’s head football coach as a bully pulpit. But on the subject of opt-outs following Saturday’s 63-3 trouncing of Florida State, he made an exception. “Maybe this will be a bad soundbite, but people need to see what happened tonight and fix this. It needs to be fixed,” Smart said in his postgame press conference. “It’s unfortunate that Florida State, which has a good football team and a good football program, are in the position they’re in.” The Seminoles played the game without 20 of their players after opt-outs or skipping the game to start preparing for the NFL Draft. “Everybody can say it’s their fault. Everybody can say we had our guys, and they didn’t have theirs,” Smart said. “I can listen to all that. But college football has to decide what it wants.” At least the advent of the 12-team playoffs is expected to alleviate some of those concerns as most players should remain with their teams, but Smart said even that will not solve the entire problem. "They’ve got to decide what they want and what they really want to get out of it," Smart said. "It’s really unfortunate for those kids on that sideline who had to play in that game when they didn’t have their full arsenal. It affected the game – 100 percent.”

Three Bulldogs announce they’re returning

After the game, defensive end Mykel Williams told the media he was returning for his junior year. It was rumored that Williams might consider a transfer. Other players had announcements of their own. ...Julian Humphrey took to Twitter to announce he's returning to Georgia next year. ...Fellow cornerback Daniel Harris, who earlier placed his name in the transfer portal, did the same, announcing he's coming back. Harris was inserted into the game during Georgia’s second defensive possession. …Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge told UGASports that he has not thought yet about whether or not he might turn pro. Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, however, has given it some thought. Although he has not made up his mind, he said he expects to have a decision by January 3.

As expected, Bowers, Mims do not play

As expected, neither tight end Brock Bowers nor right tackle Amarius Mims dressed for the game. Both players were on the sideline during the game to support their teammates. Also: …Smael Mondon did not play due to what sources say was a foot injury …Defensive lineman Christen Miller (undisclosed) and cornerback Julian Humphrey (shoulder) did not dress out.



Drake, Muschamp among numerous Bulldogs who get in the game

The game was well in hand when one of the most rewarding events of the entire contest took place. Senior walk-on quarterbacks Collin Drake and Jackson Muschamp played in their first career game. “It’s awesome. For me, it just showed a lot of respect for me that Coach Smart and Coach (Mike) Bobo have,” Drake said. “It was awesome.” Muschamp felt the same. “The end of the day, our starters took care of business,” Muschamp said. “We played, but it was due to all the hard work our starters put in.” Still, both players had moments they will never forget. Drake completed a pass, albeit for just two yards, while Muschamp picked up a first down on a 14-yard run. “I told Coach (Will) Muschamp (Jackson’s father) that he’s a lot better athlete than Coach Muschamp ever was,” Smart said. “I told Coach Muschamp you might want to step up here. He was over with the defense, and I told him Jackson was going to sprint out, and he’s going to throw a pass. Coach Muschamp was like, ‘Oh God, oh God.’ (Jackson Muschamp) sprinted out, put his foot on the ground, and looked pretty good. He looked pretty good in that jersey (Smart’s old No. 16) that he had on, too.”

