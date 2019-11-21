Another week, another huge game. Saturday, the opponent is Texas A&M, which visits Athens for the first time since 1980.

The Aggies (7-3, 4-2) are playing extremely well, having won four straight games, despite playing what's arguably the country's toughest schedule. They've already faced off against Alabama and defending national champion Clemson.

To get a better feel for Texas A&M, we touch base with Mark Passwaters, the publisher for sister site AggieYell.com