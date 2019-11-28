About the culture change that’s gone on at Georgia Tech since Geoff Collins arrived, what’s different now?

Quinlan: "Basically, Geoff Collins is a players’ coach, so there's music, dancing, fun workouts, and all other types of things that are very different from Paul Johnson’s old-school coaching style that used very little positive feedback. Recruiting is also way different. Johnson focused on it most during the offseason and the lead up to Signing Day, whereas Collins and his staff work that every day and have a much larger staff recruiting as well.

"The practices are also organized very differently, running three huddles at a time, and instead of the traditional scout team look, the developmental team (as Collins calls it) runs the concepts other teams use out of Tech’s own playbook, so those players learn the system better and execute at a faster level. They don’t read off cards unless it's something unique, like a triple option type team or I-formation."

Was quite surprised to see the 29-point Vegas line, considering Georgia’s offensive issues. What’s going to need to be the Bulldogs biggest concern to avoid an upset?

Quinlan: "Turnovers, that has been the thing that has kept some of the games interesting when Georgia Tech is over-matched. The Jackets are down four of their top seven defensive linemen, and one linebacker who was a key player—plus two starting offensive linemen and the best receiver on the team. They've been decimated by injuries all year, but when teams start slow or turn the ball over, that really helps. The Tech offense is not capable of matching score for score with teams right now, so if UGA wants to win the game, they cannot fumble or throw picks or have special teams’ blunders."

Where is Georgia Tech a little better this year than what you expected? Where is it a little worse?

Quinlan: "I think the injury situation really changed the whole season out of the gate, and they had a slightly worse season than I expected. By the fourth game, they lost the left tackle (Jahaziel Lee), starting center (Kenny Cooper), the best wide receiver (Jalen Camp), and the guy they thought would be the starting quarterback (Lucas Johnson). They ended up playing James Graham, who was the third quarterback most of the spring and to start the season, and he has held onto the job. But he's a redshirt freshman playing in a very different offense than what he was recruited to do.

"They have trouble scoring; they've had two games when they did not score on offense—Virginia Tech and Temple—and have only scored four touchdowns in a game twice this season."

"On the defensive side, they lost all but one rotation guy from the defensive line a year ago, and have made a patchwork line. The one guy who came back, Antwan Owens, is also out for the year with an injury now. They're one of the youngest teams in college football, and it shows as the team is up and down game to game."

Who are the key Yellow Jacket players that Georgia fans will need to keep an eye on?

"The offense revolves around Graham at quarterback and Jordan Mason, the main running back. Mason is among the leaders in the country in yards after contact, and has worked for every rushing yard he has this season. He's the guy they go to when they need to get a first down or, as in the Thursday night game, ice a game. He had six carries on the final drive of the game to win it for the Jackets.

"Graham has been wildly inconsistent game to game, but when he's on, he has a strong arm and is very elusive on the ground if he gets space to run.

"The wildcard on the offense is slot receiver Ahmarean Brown, who is one of the fastest players in college football. He ran by two NC State defenders for a pair of touchdown catches last week, and he is tied with Calvin Johnson right now for the most touchdown receptions for a freshman at Georgia Tech.

"Defensively, the Jackets’ strength comes at the safety position, where they roll five to six deep and generally line up in a 4-2-5. That group is led by Tariq Carpenter, who's one of the best safeties in the ACC, and Christian Campbell, Kaleb Oliver, Juanyeh Thomas. and Avery Showell all rotate into the three positions and have the potential to make plays."

What’s your breakdown of the game? How do you see this one going?

'The Jackets are 119th in run defense, and UGA is 33rd in rushing offense. That seems like a tough recipe for Tech. I think the spread is pretty accurate, and I expect a 41-7 type game. I think the Tua injury and the fact that Georgia has a date with LSU at the Benz will lead to Kirby pulling his starters at halftime. I imagine Tech may score at some point during the game; I just have a hard time envisioning this beat-up Jackets team slowing down the Bulldog run game enough to keep it competitive. I also think the front seven of Georgia will eat on Tech’s makeshift transitional offensive line.

'The most telling stat about how injured Georgia Tech’s football team is right now is the fact that two walk-ons start, one at center and the other at defensive tackle. I'd bet not one other team of the 129 in the FBS can say that."