News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 00:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Opposition Research

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

It's time for another edition of Opposition Research, as No. 6 Georgia gets ready to entertain Missouri Saturday night at Sanford Stadium (7 p.m., ESPN).

The Bulldogs are coming off a huge win over Florida, but need to keep the momentum going against the Tigers if they want a shot at realizing all their preseason goals.

To get a better idea on what Georgia will be facing in Missouri, we turn to longtime friend of UGASports, Gabe DeArmond the publisher of PowerMizzou.com.

What’s been the story with Kelly Bryant so far? Has he lived up to expectations?  

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}