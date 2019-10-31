News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 00:12:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Opposition Research

Anthony Dasher
UGASports.com

As Georgia gets set to take on Florida for the lead in the SEC East, it’s time for the latest edition of Opposition Research.

Who better to help us break down the game than Jacquie Franciulli of GatorsTerritory.com?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}