Opposition Research
The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back in action Saturday when Kirby Smart's squad travels to Knoxville to take on Tennessee.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be shown live on ESPN.
Georgia (4-0, 1-0) is rolling. The same, however, can't be said for the Volunteers (1-3, 0-1).
To help us get a better idea of what to expect, we to Tennessee insider Brent Hubbs, the publisher of Volquest.com, for answers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news