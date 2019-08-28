It's once again time for our weekly game-week series we call Opposition Research, where we ask five questions of a media insider who covers Georgia's upcoming opponent. Today, we check in with VandySports.com publisher Chris Lee. Be sure to follow him on Twitter at @chrislee70.

What was Job 1 for Derek Mason in fall camp and was it accomplished?

Lee: "Mason talked a few times heading into, and during camp, about how much VU needed to do better at stopping the run. The defensive line, which was not good a year ago, will be key there. Sources who’ve spoken privately with me seem to feel better about things. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, a preseason third-team All-Southeastern Conference pick, is a terrific athlete and was the defense’s best player in the spring. I think they feel better about fellow line-mates Cameron Tidd and Drew Birchmaier. And they certainly feel better about the depth behind them. When James Franklin won at VU, it’s because he could rotate 8-9 linemen. "They’ve also moved outside linebacker Caleb Peart inside in some situations. He gives them a bigger body they’ve lacked. "It might not show against Georgia due to UGA’s personnel, but I do think Vandy gets better here this year."

What route will the Commodores go at quarterback?

Lee: "Riley Neal transferred from Ball State, where he started 32 games, threw for 7,393 yards (46 TDs/25 interceptions), and ran for another 1,363 yards and 15 scores. Neal did not have much of a surrounding cast at Ball State, but was fairly careful with the ball and had respectable accuracy. I was surprised at how strong his arm was when I saw it in person, and he’s more mobile than you’d think for a 6-6 kid. There’s a good deal of talent here. "That said, sources said that Deuce Wallace out-performed Neal in some early-fall camp scrimmages. Wallace is in his fourth year with the program and has the respect of players and coaches. His arm isn’t as good, but it’s fairly accurate, and he’s been better in terms of bad security. Wallace can also scramble a bit, and I’m not sure who’s better in that regard. "I think VU will go with Neal, who has the bigger raw upside, especially with Wallace never having made a college start. I think both are plenty capable of succeeding, given the talent around them."

What's the biggest point of confidence for Vandy against Georgia?

Lee: "This isn’t Georgia-specific, because my answer is the same regardless of opponent, and that’s 'offensive skill positions.' "VU has a potential first-round pick in tight end Jared Pinkney and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, an electric talent head and shoulders above any Commodore back I’ve seen. There’s also wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, a preseason first-team All-SEC pick. "What most don’t know, however, is that it’s the deepest group of wide receivers anyone remembers at VU. Redshirt freshman Cam Johnson is a future star at the position, and I think sophomore Amir Abdur-Rahman, who won’t start this year, is also. "That’s the problem opponents will have, because they can’t concentrate on any one player. VU has enough speed and athleticism across the field to give just about anyone trouble."

What's the biggest point of concern for Vandy against Georgia?

Lee: "On defense, it’s certainly containing Georgia in the run. "Offensively, in addition to breaking in a new QB, the offensive line has been re-shuffled and was the biggest concern heading into camp. Only one player (left guard Saige Young) will be a starter in the same spot compared to last year. The ‘Dores had some linemen banged up in fall camp—it remains to be seen how that translates to the season—and there’s a concern about drop-off to the second team. VU can counter that by getting the ball to players in space, and with better quarterback mobility that it had with Kyle Shurmur a year ago. How much it’ll be able to do so remains the question for Saturday, and probably the key question for the season."

What's your breakdown of the game and prediction of the final score?

Lee: "It’s hardly the matchup VU wanted to start the season. Georgia will probably control the line of scrimmage decisively. The team that Does that almost always wins in the SEC. "However, Vanderbilt has a history of beating point spreads throughout the decade. And while Georgia is an elite team, I think the Commodores are going to be a handful for anyone to totally contain offensively. "Gut feel: Georgia 41, Vanderbilt 24, said with some reservation given how good Kirby Smart’s been in openers."