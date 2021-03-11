Sahvir Wheeler summarized Thursday night’s 73-70 loss to Missouri, in the second round of the SEC Tournament, as succinctly as he possibly could.

“I feel like this is a game we could have won,” he said.

The Bulldogs certainly had a chance.

After trailing by 12 points with 8:34 left, Georgia rallied and had a chance to tie the game with 19 seconds left and Toumani Camara on the free-throw line. It was not to be. Justin Kier was called for a lane violation, wiping out the first of two attempts by Camara, who missed the second free throw with Kobe Brown grabbing the rebound for Missouri.

“They ran the lane violation to the letter of the law. I just wish that every part of officiating like that was run to the letter of the law,” head coach Tom Crean said. “Was he right on the call? Yeah, he says he was, and I’m sure he is, because he (Kier) broke the plane of it. Was it a mistake? Yes. Do I blame Justin? It happens and you’ve got to move on.”

Kier would do exactly that.

The graduate transfer made up for the mistakes moments later when he drilled a three-pointer to cut the lead to one, but that would be as close as the Bulldogs would get.

After a quick foul and two free throws by Xavier Pinson pushed the lead back to three, the Bulldogs had one final opportunity to tie the game with 4.7 seconds left. Yet Georgia could only muster an off-balance three-point attempt by P.J. Horne as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

“There were two options. There was a corner option with Justin, and a curl with Toumani to screen P.J.’s man,” Crean said. “We felt he had the look, but I don’t think in his eyes he felt he had a clean shot, so he took the dribble to get it. But we had two options, and the loop cut across the top.”

Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 14 assists, followed by Camara with 13 points and K.D. Johnson with 12.

Although the loss dropped the Bulldogs to 14-12, Crean was not ready to call it a season during his post-game Zoom with reporters.