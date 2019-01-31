As we look forward to the start of spring practice in March, and ultimately the 2019 season-opener at Vanderbilt, there’s one fact that’s unmistakably clear: this is Jake Fromm’s team.

No more wondering if he can beat out the incumbent starter (Jacob Eason); no more pontificating on whether a precocious newcomer (Justin Fields) will yank away his starting role.

No, there’s going to be none of that.

Although you may hear Kirby Smart suggest that every position is open for “competition,” don’t fall for it. These are Jake Fromm’s Bulldogs—no ifs, ands, or buts.

While this doesn’t exactly qualify as breaking news, it’s certainly worth taking a closer look at why this is a big deal.

It starts with leadership, and that’s an area where Fromm needs to assert himself more than ever before.

Tales of Fromm’s leadership abilities began leaking out of Butts-Mehre almost the moment when he first arrived as an early enrollee two years ago. From his willingness to put in extra work, to encouraging teammates in the weight room and on the practice field, nobody can ever accuse Jake Fromm of not taking his role as the quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs seriously.

It’s just that it’s time for Fromm to turn it up a notch, if you’ll pardon the cliché. If Georgia wants to enjoy the success many are expecting, it’s going to be imperative that happens.

Obviously, a lot will depend on what offensive coordinator James Coley elects to do. But if the Bulldogs want to get back to the college football playoffs and hopefully win a national championship, it’s time to put the onus on the right arm of Fromm.

Head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that he’s hitched Georgia’s wagon to Fromm. He never went back to Jacob Eason even after Eason was healthy. In tight games, Smart stuck with Fromm when folks were calling for Fields to come in as a change of pace.

Fromm handled last year’s competition versus Fields with as much class as anyone could have asked.

Allow me to revisit that situation for one quick second.

One never got the sense, at least publicly, that there was any problem between Fields and Fromm. Certainly I was never told of such a thing.

However, when it comes to quarterbacks, my personal feeling has always been that too many cooks can spoil the stew. So while Fields may well go on to lead Ohio State to untold greatness, Fromm will benefit from not having to deal with this rigmarole, moving forward.

Guess you can say I never bought into the “Fromm needs Fields to push him” qualifier that many were throwing out there. Most great quarterbacks I've observed are their own biggest critics and motivators. Fromm is in that class.

No, he hasn’t been perfect, and critics like to point to his showing in the second half of the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl against Texas. They point out that he doesn’t play his best in big games. To me, that’s been more of an indictment of coaching and the team not being as prepared, or taking the game as seriously as perhaps it should.

By the time next season is over, barring injury, Fromm (4,570 career passing yards) will surpass Zeke Bratkowski (4,863), Mike Bobo (6,334), and Quincy Carter (6,447) and move into fifth place on Georgia’s all-time passing charts. His 40 career touchdown passes are already good for fifth place in Bulldog history, and with 33 touchdown passes, he would surpass David Greene (72) for second place.

Ultimately, however, it’s going to be championships by which Fromm is judged. With one SEC title already under his belt, he’ll have a chance to add more to Georgia’s trophy case.

That’s what fans want. No doubt Fromm expects the same.

This is Jake Fromm’s team. It’s time for the rest of college football to see why.