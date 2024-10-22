Advertisement
in other news
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: UGA's defense is only getting better
Georgia's defense returned to form in Saturday's win over Texas.
• Jason Butt
October 22 War Room
UGASports has the latest Georgia recruiting intel in this week's recruiting War Room.
• Jed May
Basketball News and Notes
Inside, we've got tons of basketball news and notes following an afternoon with the Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
• Anthony Dasher
From the field: Resiliency is key
A view from the field of the resiliency displayed by Georgia on Saturday against Texas.
• Lance McCurley
Three-Point Stance: Georgia's dominance, undefeated teams, Florida
Georgia is who we thought they were, no one is going to get out alive and Florida has found new life suddenly.
• Adam Gorney
One SEC team could get visit from USC commit Elijah Vaikona
Georgia
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S