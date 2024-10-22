Advertisement

Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 7)

Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 7)

Top Dawgs in the NFL for Week 7 include a return for Chubb, a record-breaking rookie, and Philly Dawgs feast...

 • Patrick Garbin
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Defense steps up in win over Texas

The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Defense steps up in win over Texas

Georgia's defense stepped up to the challenge in Saturday's big win over Texas.

 • Jason Butt
Bulldogs prioritizing 2026 offensive lineman Graham Houston

Bulldogs prioritizing 2026 offensive lineman Graham Houston

Georgia sees in-state offensive lineman Graham Houston as a potential leader for the 2026 class.

Premium content
 • Jed May
Peach State Power Hour

Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss the Dawg win and the Falcons loss, plus much more.  

 • Paul Maharry
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas

Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas

Georgia rolled into Austin and took over the game from the beginning, but do the grades reflect that?

Premium content
 • Paul Maharry

Published Oct 22, 2024
October 22 War Room
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Welcome to this week's Georgia recruiting War Room!

This week we break down the recruitments of a pair of five-star defensive linemen, discuss a new quarterback offer in the 2025 class, assess the recruiting effects from the win over Texas, and more.

READ THE UGASPORTS GEORGIA RECRUITING WAR ROOM HERE

