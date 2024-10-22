October 22 War Room

in other news
Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 7)
Top Dawgs in the NFL for Week 7 include a return for Chubb, a record-breaking rookie, and Philly Dawgs feast...
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Defense steps up in win over Texas
Georgia's defense stepped up to the challenge in Saturday's big win over Texas.
Bulldogs prioritizing 2026 offensive lineman Graham Houston
Georgia sees in-state offensive lineman Graham Houston as a potential leader for the 2026 class.
Peach State Power Hour
Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth discuss the Dawg win and the Falcons loss, plus much more.
Georgia Player Grades: UGA vs. Texas
Georgia rolled into Austin and took over the game from the beginning, but do the grades reflect that?
in other news
Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 7)
Top Dawgs in the NFL for Week 7 include a return for Chubb, a record-breaking rookie, and Philly Dawgs feast...
The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: Defense steps up in win over Texas
Georgia's defense stepped up to the challenge in Saturday's big win over Texas.
Bulldogs prioritizing 2026 offensive lineman Graham Houston
Georgia sees in-state offensive lineman Graham Houston as a potential leader for the 2026 class.
Welcome to this week's Georgia recruiting War Room!
This week we break down the recruitments of a pair of five-star defensive linemen, discuss a new quarterback offer in the 2025 class, assess the recruiting effects from the win over Texas, and more.
- DT
- WR
- OLB
- TE
- OT
- SDE
- PRO
- RB
- OG
- S