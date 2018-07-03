ATLANTA- Rivals100 offensive tackle Chris Morris is one of the top prospects in the class of 2020. The 6-foot-5, 275 pound rising junior is the No. 45 nationally rated prospect and already holds 34 offers.

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Tennessee are a few of the schools that have already extended verbal offers. One school in-particular has already inserted itself as a major factor for the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee.