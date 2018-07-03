Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 00:52:50 -0500') }} football Edit

One school standing out early for 2020 Rivals100 OT Chris Morris

Bxlu92xwg2uywz4bsqam
Trent Smallwood • UGASports.com
@SmallwoodTrent
Staff

ATLANTA- Rivals100 offensive tackle Chris Morris is one of the top prospects in the class of 2020. The 6-foot-5, 275 pound rising junior is the No. 45 nationally rated prospect and already holds 34 offers.

Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Tennessee are a few of the schools that have already extended verbal offers. One school in-particular has already inserted itself as a major factor for the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}