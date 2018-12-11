Jamaree Salyer’s freshman year with Georgia went pretty much according to plan.

The touted freshman from Pace Academy saw action in 12 of the Bulldogs’ 13 games thus far. He saw backup work at both guard spots, and even got looks in practice at center, where he backed up Lamont Gaillard and Trey Hill.

The intense competitor in him would have loved to have earned the starting role many projected before him before the season began. Even so, Salyer told UGASports he has no complaints.

“It went well. I had a chance to get in some games, and I had a chance to get better as the season went along,” Salyer said. “I hope to get more playing time next year.”

Salyer figures to get his chance despite the fact the Bulldogs have what is basically a very young offensive line. The only starter Georgia will lose is Gaillard at center, and the team’s top three guards—Ben Cleveland, Solomon Kindley, and Cade Mays—will all be back.

“It doesn’t matter where I play,” Salyer said. “I can play either guard position, and I'm happy to do both. Wherever Coach (Pittman) wants to plug me in, I’ll play.”

Head coach Kirby Smart says Salyer can excel at either one.

“He’s a heckuva good player at either guard spot,” Smart said after Georgia’s game against UMass, a contest that saw Salyer finish with the third-highest grade among the team’s offensive linemen.

Salyer’s credentials before coming to Georgia were nothing short of impressive. He was a five-star competitor at Pace Academy, where he teamed for three years with current left tackle Andrew Thomas. Salyer was the nation’s top-ranked guard and No. 9 overall player, according to Rivals.

The finance major was also the recipient of various other national awards, including finalist for the U. S. Army All-American Bowl’s 2018 Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award.

It’s a more svelte version of Salyer than we saw at the beginning of the year. When he first arrived on campus in May, Salyer came in at a robust 340 pounds. He currently checks in at a more flexible 320.

“I’ve definitely gotten more flexible,” Salyer said. “I’m still learning my assignments, and I need to get better with my technique, but that’s true with anybody. Everyone wants to improve.”

That’s certainly true as far as Salyer is concerned.

“I need to work on coming off the ball, stuff like that,” Salyer said. “It’s all about getting better, but so far, it’s been a good year for me.”