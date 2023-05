MOULTRIE, Ga. - Ny Carr's recruitment has been a bit of a roller coaster.

The Colquitt County receiver committed to Georgia seemingly out of nowhere last July. Earlier this year, Carr found himself surrounded in the smoke of a potential flip after high school teammate Landen Thomas flipped from Georgia to Florida State.

But Carr says he never gave a flip serious consideration. Instead, he went to work recruiting No. 1 quarterback and now Georgia commit Dylan Raiola. How could he leave a situation like that?

"I'm here to work," Carr said. "I'm staying."