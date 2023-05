KINGSLAND, Ga. - Kirby Smart has built a roster full of athletic freaks at Georgia. One of the most impressive athletes yet is on the way in the 2025 class.

Elyiss Williams is the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Williams stands at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds. Those measurables paired with his athleticism have the Bulldogs projecting Williams as a tight end at the next level.

Just over a month after he committed to Georgia, Williams caught up with UGASports to discuss his building relationship with the Bulldogs, Todd Hartley, and more.