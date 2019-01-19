The reviews are in for new DB coach Charlton Warren
Georgia's Saturday evening announcement of the hiring of Charlton Warren raised plenty of eyebrows.Not only did the Bulldogs lure him away from rival Florida, but they also hired away a coach whose...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news