It’s difficult to imagine where Georgia’s defensive end position would be without super senior Tramel Walthour still in the fold.

That’s a thought head coach Kirby Smart is glad he does not have to consider.

“It’s been huge for us because look at the situation that we’ve been in. That’s the position that we’re probably the thinnest on our entire team – more so than running back and tight end – is what I call the “Big End.” We’ve got defensive tackles, but we have a deficiency there,” Smart said. “Ty (Ingram-Dawkins) has been injured back and forth. Mykel (Williams) has been out almost all of camp. Where we would be without Tramel, we would be forced to play undersized outside backers at that position, and Tramel has given us great leadership and great consistency.”

A prep teammate of former Bulldog Richard LeCounte at Liberty County High in Hinesville, Walthour certainly knows his way around the Bulldog football program, having been with the team since 2019.

After playing in 13 of Georgia’s 15 games last season, he easily could have moved on after enjoying a solid season that saw him contribute 24 tackles.

But leaving was not an option he truly considered. The thought of potentially being part of history was just too good to pass up.

“Just seeing what we’ve built and wanting to build more,” Walthour said. “Having my own senior season, and hopefully go out with a bang like we did in years prior.”

Of course, when you’re the elder statesman on the entire team, the fact he’s stuck around so long has come with a price, especially on a team that likes to give out nicknames.

Affectionally known as “Old Head,” Walthour takes his role as a voice of experience on Georgia’s defensive line seriously.

That includes incorporating lessons he learned from others who worked at his position, NFL players like Travon Walker, Malik Herring, and Jonathan Ledbetter.

“Yeah, I played with a lot of great guys, and I learned a lot from them,” Walthour said. “I’m always trying to add things I learned from them to my game.”

Passing down those lessons to the younger members of Georgia’s defensive line is also a big part of what he tries to do.

Freshman Jordan Hall and redshirt freshman Christen Walker are two examples.

He likes what he’s seen from both.

“With Jordan, just his work ethic,” Walthour said. “He comes in every day to try and learn as much as he can and give it all he’s got. You put him out there, he’s going to give 100 percent for every play.”

Miller, meanwhile, brings his own style of passion to the field.

“I like his motor. He’s a high-energy guy,” Walthour said. “He’s out there to attack everything that’s in front of him. He’s eager to learn as well but needs to hone in and lock in on the little details. Once he does that, he will be great.”

Walthour's other main focus is ensuring his own game and that of Georgia’s defensive line.

“I mean individually, just keep improving my game in practice, trying to lead other guys and bring them along with me,” Walthour said. “As far as the D-line as a whole, I feel like we just got to keep setting the standard higher and higher each week. We’ve just got to strike blocks, release off blocks, and then have extreme effort, cover down, and all that stuff within the game.”