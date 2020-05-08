News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 00:42:41 -0500') }} football Edit

OLB Dallas Turner on UGA:"We connect on a higher level outside of football"

Jake Reuse • UGASports
Staff
@ReuseRecruiting
Recruiting, video, team coverage, and everything in between.

In just over six months, St. Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Florida) outside linebacker Dallas Turner has seen Georgia go from a brand new offer to the staff in Athens making him a major priority.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leading the charge for the four-star prospect, and it's that connection that's making all the difference.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}