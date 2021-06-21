The Okunlola brothers' first visit to a college campus featured golfing in Sanford Stadium and ax throwing.

That's how Samuel and Samson Okunlola spent this past weekend in Athens. Samuel, a 2022 defensive end prospect, came to town on his first official visit of the summer. Samson, a 2023 offensive tackle and the No. 35 player in his class, tagged along on what he called "a great experience."



