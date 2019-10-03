Offer from UGA would be a ‘dream come true’ for 3-star OLB Tyson Meiguez
Holding nearly 40 offers, including more than 20 from Power Five programs, 2020 three-star prospect Tyson Meiguez of Creekside High School (Fairburn, Ga.) has remained committed to Georgia Tech since making his pledge to the Yellow Jackets more than six months ago. Still, according to the 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker, he’s always been a fan of Georgia, and receiving an offer from the Bulldogs would fulfill a life-long dream.
“It would be like a dream come true to get an offer from Georgia,” Meiguez informed UGASports.com. “Ever since I was a child, I’ve dreamt of having offers from major programs such as UGA.”
Meiguez, the nation’s No. 37 player at his position and No. 50 overall prospect in the state for his class, chose Georgia Tech over Tennessee and Kentucky due in large part to his fondness for then-newly hired head coach Geoff Collins. His commitment to the Jackets came on the heels of a junior campaign when he totaled 118 tackles, including nine for loss, and three forced fumbles for the 8-4 Seminoles.
Named in the preseason by Born2Compete as one of the top 11 players in metro Atlanta, Meiguez reaffirmed his commitment by taking an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech for its game against South Florida on Sept. 7. Still, and although he has repeatedly stated that it “would take a lot” for him to decommit from the Yellow Jackets, Meiguez visited Athens two weeks later when Georgia hosted Notre Dame.
“I’m attracted to the competitive nature at Georgia and the competition it faces. I love competition,” Meiguez said. “So Georgia is somewhere I know I can compete with the best.”
A true competitor, Meiguez is a long-armed outside linebacker who can do a little bit of everything. Possessing tremendous quickness and hard-hitting ability, he is excellent at rushing the passer and dropping into coverage, yet can take on blockers extremely well as an inside linebacker.
Meiguez’s nose for the football has resulted in him totaling a staggering 78 tackles in four games this season—an average of nearly 20 tackles per game—including three for loss and two sacks. In a 28-13 win over New Manchester, besides making 20 tackles, he also intercepted a pass and recorded a safety.
Meiguez admits he receives little correspondence from Georgia except “a lot of mail.” No matter, he is confident whichever school he ultimately signs with, whether that’s the school he’s currently committed to, the team he’s been a life-long fan of, or somewhere else, it’ll be getting much more than a highly-versatile linebacker.
“Maybe above all, I’m an extremely hard worker,” Meiguez said. “I’m a hard worker who is willing to sacrifice in order for the success of the team.”