Holding nearly 40 offers, including more than 20 from Power Five programs, 2020 three-star prospect Tyson Meiguez of Creekside High School (Fairburn, Ga.) has remained committed to Georgia Tech since making his pledge to the Yellow Jackets more than six months ago. Still, according to the 6-foot-2, 210-pound outside linebacker, he’s always been a fan of Georgia, and receiving an offer from the Bulldogs would fulfill a life-long dream. “It would be like a dream come true to get an offer from Georgia,” Meiguez informed UGASports.com. “Ever since I was a child, I’ve dreamt of having offers from major programs such as UGA.”

Tyson Meiguez

Meiguez, the nation’s No. 37 player at his position and No. 50 overall prospect in the state for his class, chose Georgia Tech over Tennessee and Kentucky due in large part to his fondness for then-newly hired head coach Geoff Collins. His commitment to the Jackets came on the heels of a junior campaign when he totaled 118 tackles, including nine for loss, and three forced fumbles for the 8-4 Seminoles. Named in the preseason by Born2Compete as one of the top 11 players in metro Atlanta, Meiguez reaffirmed his commitment by taking an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech for its game against South Florida on Sept. 7. Still, and although he has repeatedly stated that it “would take a lot” for him to decommit from the Yellow Jackets, Meiguez visited Athens two weeks later when Georgia hosted Notre Dame. “I’m attracted to the competitive nature at Georgia and the competition it faces. I love competition,” Meiguez said. “So Georgia is somewhere I know I can compete with the best.”

