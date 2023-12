MIAMI - Offensive line coach Stacy Searels did not travel to Miami for the Orange Bowl as he is recovering from pneumonia.

Georgia made the announcement Wednesday afternoon following the mandatory 15 minutes of open practice at Barry University.

A full recovery is expected.

Offensive line analyst Manrey Saint-Amour is stepping up while Searels is away.

Saint-Amour played college football for Georgia Southern, and coached the Charleston Southern offensive line last season.

He was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2021 and Florida State in 2020