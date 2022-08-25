Georgia Offensive Depth Chart: Some final projections
Kirby Smart and his assistants are still not 100 percent certain who all of their starters will be for next week's opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Oregon.
But they're getting close.
Today, let's take a look at what direction we believe coaches are learning. Keep in mind, these aren't official, but we feel they're pretty doggone close.
First, the offense:
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth Team
|
Stetson Bennett
|
Carson Beck
|
Brock Vandagriff
|
Gunner Stockton
Quarterback Notes
Smart has bragged about all his quarterbacks all preseason, so if this praise is on point, then the battle to be the top backup behind Stetson Bennett may actually be closer than some think.
One thing is for sure, Vandagriff has greatly improved, and that's great news as the former Prince Avenue star came to campus a former five-star with a lot of expectations.
However, Beck has also been solid.
The Jacksonville native followed up a strong spring with an equally impressive fall, and although both have received reps with the second team, Beck has received more and appears to once again be the No. 2 man.
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth Team
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
Kendall Milton
|
Daijun Edwards
|
Branson Robinson
Running Back Notes
... Kendall Milton missed Georgia's scrimmages with what Smart called a Grade 1 hamstring, but was back at practice taking part in all the drills Wednesday. Smart said Saturday he was close to 100 percent, and that appears to be the case.
...Walkons Sevaughn Clark and Cash Jones appear to the top two options after Branson Robinson.
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth Team
|
Brock Bowers
|
Darnell Washington
|
Arik Gilbert
|
Oscar Delp
...Although we did it for consistency purposes, listing the tight ends as first team, second team, etc, etc is a bit of a misnomer. There's going to many times where Todd Monken is going to have at least two on the field at the same time. There's not expected to be any shortage of opportunities for either of the ones listed.
...Brett Seither and Ryland Goede will also get their chances. Seither is actually athletic enough where he can be used as a slot receiver, and should certainly receive some looks.
|Wide Receiver X (split end)
|Wide Receiver Z (flanker)
|Wide Receiver Y (slot)
|
AD Mitchell
|
Ladd McConkey
|
Kearis Jackson
|
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|
Jackson Meeks
|
Dominick Blaylock
|
Dillon Bell
|
De'Nylon Morrissette
|
Mehki Mews
|
C.J. Smith
|
Braxton Hicks
|
Cole Speer
Wide Receiver Notes
...There's still a bit of uncertainty as far as the exact order of the rotation, but this is what Georgia has to work with regarding its wide receivers this fall.
...Good news. Everyone listed above appears healthy. That includes Kearis Jackson, who missed the second half of last Saturdays scrimmage with a sore foot/Achilles. Jackson was seen Wednesday practicing without any apparent issues.
...De'Nylon Morrissette is also back after recently dealing with a hyperextended knee.
...Of the freshmen, Dillon Bell continues to receive the most buzz.
...Freshman C.J. Smith has been hampered by injury, but Wednesday made a couple of nice catches. The Bulldogs won't have speedster Arian Smith this fall, but if he progresses, C.J. Smith (no relation) has very similar speed and could be someone to watch later on this year.
|Left Tackle
|Left Guard
|Center
|Right Guard
|Right Tackle
|
Broderick Jones
|
Xavier Truss/Devin Willock
|
Sedrick
Van Pran
|
Tate Ratledge
|
Warren McClendon
|
Austin Blaske
|
Xavier Truss/Devin Willock
|
Warren Ericson
|
Jared Wilson
|
Amarius Mims
Offensive Line Notes
...As you can see, Truss and Willock are in a tight battle to see who starts at left guard. Both have been rotating in and out with the first group.
...Freshman Earnest Greene III has been working as the top backup at left tackle, but as of today, remains out with what Smart has described as an upper-leg injury. But take nothing away from Austin Blaske. Blaske is tough-minded redshirt-sophomore who plays the game with the kind of attitude offensive line coaches like Stacy Searels loves.
...The only question about Tate Ratledge was whether or not he's 100 percent after some recent foot soreness. He told us Tuesday that he is and Wednesday we saw him working with the first group.
...Other linemen to watch - Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild