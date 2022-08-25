Kirby Smart and his assistants are still not 100 percent certain who all of their starters will be for next week's opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Oregon. But they're getting close. Today, let's take a look at what direction we believe coaches are learning. Keep in mind, these aren't official, but we feel they're pretty doggone close. First, the offense:



Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is healthy and ready to make an impact at wide receiver. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communicatins)

Projected Quarterbacks First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Stetson Bennett

Carson Beck

Brock Vandagriff

Gunner Stockton



Quarterback Notes

Smart has bragged about all his quarterbacks all preseason, so if this praise is on point, then the battle to be the top backup behind Stetson Bennett may actually be closer than some think. One thing is for sure, Vandagriff has greatly improved, and that's great news as the former Prince Avenue star came to campus a former five-star with a lot of expectations. However, Beck has also been solid. The Jacksonville native followed up a strong spring with an equally impressive fall, and although both have received reps with the second team, Beck has received more and appears to once again be the No. 2 man.



Projected Running Backs First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Kenny McIntosh

Kendall Milton

Daijun Edwards

Branson Robinson



Running Back Notes

... Kendall Milton missed Georgia's scrimmages with what Smart called a Grade 1 hamstring, but was back at practice taking part in all the drills Wednesday. Smart said Saturday he was close to 100 percent, and that appears to be the case. ...Walkons Sevaughn Clark and Cash Jones appear to the top two options after Branson Robinson.



Projected Tight Ends First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Brock Bowers

Darnell Washington

Arik Gilbert

Oscar Delp



...Although we did it for consistency purposes, listing the tight ends as first team, second team, etc, etc is a bit of a misnomer. There's going to many times where Todd Monken is going to have at least two on the field at the same time. There's not expected to be any shortage of opportunities for either of the ones listed. ...Brett Seither and Ryland Goede will also get their chances. Seither is actually athletic enough where he can be used as a slot receiver, and should certainly receive some looks.



Projected Wide Receivers Wide Receiver X (split end) Wide Receiver Z (flanker) Wide Receiver Y (slot) AD Mitchell

Ladd McConkey

Kearis Jackson

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Jackson Meeks

Dominick Blaylock

Dillon Bell

De'Nylon Morrissette

Mehki Mews

C.J. Smith

Braxton Hicks

Cole Speer



Wide Receiver Notes

...There's still a bit of uncertainty as far as the exact order of the rotation, but this is what Georgia has to work with regarding its wide receivers this fall. ...Good news. Everyone listed above appears healthy. That includes Kearis Jackson, who missed the second half of last Saturdays scrimmage with a sore foot/Achilles. Jackson was seen Wednesday practicing without any apparent issues. ...De'Nylon Morrissette is also back after recently dealing with a hyperextended knee. ...Of the freshmen, Dillon Bell continues to receive the most buzz. ...Freshman C.J. Smith has been hampered by injury, but Wednesday made a couple of nice catches. The Bulldogs won't have speedster Arian Smith this fall, but if he progresses, C.J. Smith (no relation) has very similar speed and could be someone to watch later on this year.



Projected offensive line Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle Broderick Jones

Xavier Truss/Devin Willock

Sedrick

Van Pran

Tate Ratledge

Warren McClendon

Austin Blaske

Xavier Truss/Devin Willock

Warren Ericson

Jared Wilson

Amarius Mims



Offensive Line Notes