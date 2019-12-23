NSD: Top unsigned offensive linemen
The majority of offensive linemen are signed and done with recruiting, but there are still some big names still out there. Some didn’t sign due to coaching changes this month, others just haven’t found the right fit yet. We profile five you will need to follow until they sign.
RELATED: Top unsigned QBs | Top unsigned RBs | WRs & TEs
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
Crawford committed to Arkansas in the spring, then carried that into the fall before re-opending his recruitment in October. LSU and Texas A&M have been the two schools most associated with the Texas offensive lineman. With the Tigers losing some commitments last week, LSU could circle back and push for Crawford. You would expect Arkansas, with offensive line guru Sam Pittman as head coach, to try to get back in this as well.
*****
Georgia wanted Jones to sign early, and the Bulldogs tried, but he decided to wait. He committed early due to his connection with Sam Pittman, but after Pittman left to become the head coach at Arkansas, Jones took a step back. Auburn was already a threat to Georgia for the five-star, but with Pittman’s departure this has turned into a true head-to-head battle in January. Jones plans to officially visit each school and then sign in February.
*****
St. John was at one time committed to Missouri, but after Barry Odom was fired he re-opened his recruitment. The St. Louis native is still considering the Tigers, but numerous other SEC schools are also involved. He has an official visit to Mississippi State lined up for Jan. 17 and he has discussed visiting Arkansas and Tennessee. St. John plans to take his time and re-evaluate his options next month.
*****
This one could get interesting. Scott is committed to Ole Miss and he visited Oxford the weekend before National Signing Day, but he did not sign. He is from Arkansas and being an offensive lineman, the Rebels should worry about the Razorbacks with Pittman at the helm. Kansas State and Mississippi State are involved as well and others could jump into the mix in January, but this could come down to Ole Miss trying to fend off the home-state school.
*****
The plan all along was for Van Pran to sign in February with the rest of his teammates, but that gives other schools more time to try and flip him from Georgia. LSU has worked to get back in this and the Tigers had a lot of in-state success this cycle, so they are one to watch. Alabama has tried to jump back in this, too, and SMU is a school he has mentioned due to the relationship he has with the offensive line coach there. He will be Georgia’s to lose.