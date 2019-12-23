*****

Crawford committed to Arkansas in the spring, then carried that into the fall before re-opending his recruitment in October. LSU and Texas A&M have been the two schools most associated with the Texas offensive lineman. With the Tigers losing some commitments last week, LSU could circle back and push for Crawford. You would expect Arkansas, with offensive line guru Sam Pittman as head coach, to try to get back in this as well.

Georgia wanted Jones to sign early, and the Bulldogs tried, but he decided to wait. He committed early due to his connection with Sam Pittman, but after Pittman left to become the head coach at Arkansas, Jones took a step back. Auburn was already a threat to Georgia for the five-star, but with Pittman’s departure this has turned into a true head-to-head battle in January. Jones plans to officially visit each school and then sign in February.

St. John was at one time committed to Missouri, but after Barry Odom was fired he re-opened his recruitment. The St. Louis native is still considering the Tigers, but numerous other SEC schools are also involved. He has an official visit to Mississippi State lined up for Jan. 17 and he has discussed visiting Arkansas and Tennessee. St. John plans to take his time and re-evaluate his options next month.

This one could get interesting. Scott is committed to Ole Miss and he visited Oxford the weekend before National Signing Day, but he did not sign. He is from Arkansas and being an offensive lineman, the Rebels should worry about the Razorbacks with Pittman at the helm. Kansas State and Mississippi State are involved as well and others could jump into the mix in January, but this could come down to Ole Miss trying to fend off the home-state school.

