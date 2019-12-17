CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLEMSON

After the commitment of five-star linebacker Trenton Simpson over the weekend, Clemson overtook LSU for the top spot in the team recruiting rankings and the Tigers could be far from done heading into the early signing period.

There have been reports that Clemson is now done at linebacker, however, which means five-star Justin Flowe could be headed somewhere else. Still, the Tigers are still majorly in the hunt for five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, they’re after four-star receiver Xzavier Henderson, they’re looking to flip four-star DB Malcolm Greene and there could be more surprises in store as well.

FLORIDA

Florida could be looking to flip a lot of players come the early signing period - and by all indications a lot of success could be coming to coach Dan Mullen and his staff with those efforts. The biggest target - literally - is Alabama pledge Timothy Smith, a 6-foot-4, 315-pound prospect who has flirted with the Gators for months.

It also has to be considered a good sign that four-star defensive end Donell Harris has been committed to Texas A&M since November, but he’s going to pick between the Aggies and the Gators during a ceremony on Wednesday. Four-star North Carolina defensive tackle commit Clyde Pinder is also on flip watch to Florida after visiting this past weekend. Four-star ATH EJ Smith, Emmitt’s son, is another name to watch.

GEORGIA

This week should be incredibly busy for Georgia and a lot of good news should be delivered even if some isn’t announced until the all-star games. Five-star tight end Darnell Washington is expected to sign on Wednesday but then make his commitment public at the Under Armour game. Five-star Kelee Ringo could take a similar path and announce at the All-American Bowl. The Bulldogs are considered the frontrunner for both.

Four-star running back Daijun Edwards, four-star receivers Arian Smith and LSU commit Jermaine Burton and a host of defensive backs including former LSU pledge Major Burns are all on commit watch.

Oh, and then there is the case of five-star Jordan Burch, who makes his pledge on Thursday. It’s still a complete guess on what Burch will do, but he was in Athens this past weekend.

LSU

There could be a lot of movement in LSU’s class as well and don’t feel too bad for the Tigers, because they should load up as well and they should remain in the running for the top class nationally. There are significant questions as to whether four-star receiver Jermaine Burton will stick with LSU after a weekend visit to Georgia and a recent trip to Arizona State as well.

There could be distance issues when it comes to Burch, but LSU is still very much in the running for his commitment on Thursday. What looks really good for the TIgers heading into Wednesday: High four-star linebacker Phillip Webb could be leaning to LSU over Alabama and the Tigers are surging for four-star offensive tackle Marcus Dumervil.

USC