One visitor to Saturday's spring scrimmage raised a few more eyebrows than the average high school recruit.

That's because Jay Hayes, a graduate transfer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has the potential to help Georgia at a major position of need.

Hayes, who left the Notre Dame program in early April, is an experienced defensive lineman with 26 game appearances to his name and 39 career tackles.

A member of the 2014 Rivals250, Hayes attended Brooklyn, New York's Poly Prep High School before making his way to South Bend. If the school rings a bell for Georgia fans, it's likely as the alma mater of 2017 Bulldogs' five-star offensive line signee Isaiah Wilson.

Interestingly, Hayes, who stands at almost 6-foot-4 and weighs 289 pounds, announced a commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on April 15 soon after his departure from the Irish.

Since this weekend's visit to Athens, however, he's scrubbed the commitment announcement from his Twitter and removed the '#BoomerSooner' line that was a part of his bio on the page.

Hayes' Twitter profile picture still shows him in Oklahoma gear.

While his standing with both the Sooners and Bulldogs is in question for the time being, he has canceled his official visit to the University of Alabama, which was slated for this weekend.

UGASports.com continues to reach out to Hayes for comment on his visit.