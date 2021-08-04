Notes from the Georgia recruiting cookout

The Dawg Days of Summer cookout and recruiting weekend produced two Georgia commitments this week. Both Dillon Bell and Griffin Scroggs have announced their pledge to the Bulldogs.

Also, Neeo Avery of the Class of 2023 is set to make a commitment to the school of his choosing on Friday after his time at Georgia this past week.

UGASports has spoken to several prospects and those with them who were in Athens. We have compiled some notes about coveted defensive backs Jake Pope and Kamari Wilson. Both were able to spend significant amounts of time in the Classic City.

Two defensive linemen, Carlton Madden Jr. and Shone Washington, were also in town for the recruiting festivities. Each received attention from members of the Georgia coaching staff. There are plans for each that involve Georgia going forward.

