Nolan Smith’s career as a Georgia Bulldog is apparently over.

UGASports has learned that further evaluations revealed that the senior from Savannah suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Florida, which will keep him out of the lineup for the rest of the season.

Smith is expected to undergo surgery this week.

The loss is a costly one for the Bulldogs.

Arguably the best leader on the team, Smith’s vocal ability routinely rallied his teammates on the defensive side.

On the field, Smith was Georgia’s fifth-leading tackler with 18 but led the team with three sacks and 16 hurries.

The news comes after head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith would be doubtful for Saturday’s contest against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).

With Smith out, the Bulldogs will lean on Robert Beal, but sophomore Chaz Chambliss and junior MJ Sherman figure to receive more reps.

Freshman Marvin Jones Jr. could also see extended playing time.

A former five-star, Smith’s first two years with the Bulldogs saw him get extensive playing time but he did not become a full-time starter until 2021.

Last season, Smith started 14 of Georgia’s 15 games, finishing with 56 total tackles, the sixth-highest on the team. He also finished with nine tackles for loss yardage (second on the team) and 27 quarterback pressures.

He made the final defensive play in last year’s national championship game when he sacked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.