Smith, of course, referred to the January car crash that claimed the lives of Bulldog offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tory Bowles also sustained injuries in the crash.

"I just want to go ahead and say, Devin, I miss you baby, I love you," Smith said during Wednesday interviews at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - At first, Nolan Smith just slipped it in at the end of a response to a question.

"This is the first time I'm talking about it," Smith said. "That's one person that never did anything wrong. I get sensitive talking about it just because I love him. He never did anything wrong in his three years. He was supposed to graduate."

Smith mentioned how he wants to be honest and genuine during his combine interviews with teams. That showed in his interview with the Cincinnati Bengals. When a Cincinnati staff member asked about Willock, Smith also became emotional.

Smith also referenced Willock's older brother Jonathan, who also died in a car accident.

"I'm sorry to his mama," Smith said. "No one should live like that. No one should deserve to die like that. He never did shit wrong. I'm sorry for my language. He never did anything wrong."

Anyone who follows the Georgia program knows Smith's role as the "juice guy." He always brought the energy, either on the field or on the sideline.

But he also embraced the role of being a team leader, taking care of his teammates in good times and bad.

"Especially at Georgia, man, that connection piece is real," Smith said. "When you sit in a skull session with somebody and learn their life story, you will give them an extra inch. You will come pick him up during a workout. And that's what we do at Georgia. Any kid that goes there, they call me or ask me for anything. They know 4 is always going to be there. That's what I tell them, come lean on 4."

Smith's time at Georgia has come to an end. But as he wiped tears from his eyes, he told reporters that Willock's legacy will continue live on.

"He's a two-time natty champ, man. It's written in stone," Smith said. "Devin, I love you baby, 77, you're living forever. 'Do it for Dev.' That's what I tell them boys at Georgia. 'You lost a brother, do it for Dev.'