No 'Trouble' for Rian Davis
Linebacker Rian Davis trudged into Kirby Smart’s office prior to Georgia’s Covid-delayed 2020 campaign with the intent of relaying some personal news.
His Bulldog career was over. Or so he thought.
“I was going through a lot,” Davis said. “There were some other issues off the field, plus the whole COVID thing. I really wasn’t battling injuries, just some little nick-nack things and just not being where I wanted to be.”
However, Smart wasn’t buying what Davis thought he was ready to sell.
“I can still remember when he came in my office during the COVID year and said, 'Coach, I'm going to sit this thing out,' and I said, 'No you're not. You're staying with it. You're going to stick it out, you're going to keep playing, you're going to keep practicing,’” Smart recalled. “He was ready to just shut it down, and I'm so glad that he [stayed] because he's become a better person.”
Two years have now passed since that meeting and Davis said it’s been some of the best advice he’s ever received.
“He talked to me,” Davis said. “He told me to stay patient, trust the process and just trust him.”
For anyone who enjoys a story with a happy ending, Davis’ tale certainly qualifies as that.
If you’ve followed his career, then you know Davis dealt with injuries in all but one of his four seasons with the Bulldogs.
From a torn ACL, a torn labrum and a torn quad, Davis entered this season having only played in eight career games, including just one during the Bulldogs’ 2021 campaign.
But Davis’ perseverance has paid off. Last Saturday, against Auburn, he made his first career start after injuries to Smael Mondon and Trezman Marshall.
“It meant a lot. It was very exciting; it was a very emotional game for me. I’ve been through a lot,” Davis said. “So, to get that first start and getting to go out there with my brothers—it was a good time.”
To say Smart is proud of Davis navigating what has been a difficult pass successfully would be an understatement.
“That shows resiliency,” Smart said. “He talked all offseason about it. He stands in front of the team and talks about what he's been through and how tough it's been, and if you keep plugging away, good things will happen.”
That’s certainly been true for Davis.
“There were times he would slack off academically and maybe not do what you're supposed to do. Every academic report we've been getting, for the most part, has been good with him,” Smart said. “He's grown up. You see these guys as coaches, as a freshman or a sophomore and you think, 'Man, this guy is going to make it,' and the next thing you know, their third and fourth year, it hits them.
"So many players I can remember in our organization, Riley Ridley is one that sticks out, it's just like they changed, and they realized it's much easier just to do it right on the front end, and he's done that. He's also done that with a lot of injuries, and football's a tough sport. I don't know how many of you in this room played it, but it's physical, and it's hard. You're not always healthy, and it makes you question what you believe in sometimes. I think he's been through that, and he's come out on the good side of it.”
Davis smiled often during his 11-minute session with Bulldog beat writers, his first since arriving on campus in 2019.
“I’ve grown a lot, off the field and on the field. I’ve tried to take everything they say and take it into consideration, whether it’s academic or athletically,” Davis said. “It might even be just a quote. I’ll put it in my notebook; take extra notes, watch extra film, and really lock in on what I need to do.”
Yes, Davis has definitely grown up a lot since he first arrived at Georgia.
When he did, the nickname “Trouble”—which he still has today—came with him.
“I got that nickname back in high school,” Davis said. “It originally didn’t start so much as a football ‘trouble’, It was kind of a little outside trouble, but it came onto the field, though.”
Davis’ first start resulted in trouble for Auburn’s offense.
Although his four tackles were modest by most accounts, for Davis, the fact they came in his first career start made them mean much more.
“It’s not easy to get some good feedback out of Schu (middle linebackers coach Glenn Schumann),” Davis said. “He grades really hard, but he told me he’s proud of me. I stepped up and overall did a pretty good job.”
Considering he wears No. 0, the same as tight end Darnell Washington, Davis laughed it’s a good thing that he did.
“Darnell likes to call me ‘Little O,’ but I call him ‘Little O’ because I’m older. They call him Big O and try to call me Little O, but I don’t like it,” smiled Davis, who said there’s a reason he decided to switch from No. 12 to 0 when the opportunity arose.
“Zero problems, zero busts, zero missed tackles,” Davis said. “That eliminates all mistakes.”