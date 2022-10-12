Linebacker Rian Davis trudged into Kirby Smart’s office prior to Georgia’s Covid-delayed 2020 campaign with the intent of relaying some personal news.

His Bulldog career was over. Or so he thought.

“I was going through a lot,” Davis said. “There were some other issues off the field, plus the whole COVID thing. I really wasn’t battling injuries, just some little nick-nack things and just not being where I wanted to be.”

However, Smart wasn’t buying what Davis thought he was ready to sell.

“I can still remember when he came in my office during the COVID year and said, 'Coach, I'm going to sit this thing out,' and I said, 'No you're not. You're staying with it. You're going to stick it out, you're going to keep playing, you're going to keep practicing,’” Smart recalled. “He was ready to just shut it down, and I'm so glad that he [stayed] because he's become a better person.”

Two years have now passed since that meeting and Davis said it’s been some of the best advice he’s ever received.

“He talked to me,” Davis said. “He told me to stay patient, trust the process and just trust him.”

For anyone who enjoys a story with a happy ending, Davis’ tale certainly qualifies as that.

If you’ve followed his career, then you know Davis dealt with injuries in all but one of his four seasons with the Bulldogs.

From a torn ACL, a torn labrum and a torn quad, Davis entered this season having only played in eight career games, including just one during the Bulldogs’ 2021 campaign.

But Davis’ perseverance has paid off. Last Saturday, against Auburn, he made his first career start after injuries to Smael Mondon and Trezman Marshall.

“It meant a lot. It was very exciting; it was a very emotional game for me. I’ve been through a lot,” Davis said. “So, to get that first start and getting to go out there with my brothers—it was a good time.”