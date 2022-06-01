No off days for Mike White

DESTIN, Fla. – New Georgia basketball coach Mike White has been a busy man.

When he’s not spending every waking hour trying to build his Bulldog program, he’s simultaneously trying to be the good husband and dad to his family still in Gainesville, where they’ve staying through the end of school.

White joked during a 10-minute session with beat writers at the SEC Spring Meetings that he’s gotten to know the roads between his former city and Athens well.

“A lot,” said White, when asked how many times he’s made the drive. “I just did the Gainesville to Destin drive. But yeah, I’ve put a lot of miles on my dealer car (a Ford Explorer). That might come as an unpleasant surprise to the guy who was very generous to us.”

Fortunately, White said the entire family will be together soon when they will be in Athens permanently in approximately another month.

“They’re finishing up school this week, then we’ve got some family stuff going on,” White said. “They’ll do more commuting in Athens over the next three or four weeks. For the most part, I’ve been commuting.”

Of course, filling out his staff and roster have been Job 1.

Last week, Georgia officially announced the signing of seven transfers who are now part of the program.

The group includes a fifth-year player (Mardrez McBride from North Texas), a senior (Terry Roberts from Bradley), three juniors (Frank Anselem from Syracuse, Justin Hill from Longwood, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe from Oklahoma State), a sophomore (Jusaun Holt from Alabama) and a true freshman (KyeRon Lindsay from Denton, Texas). Because of eligibility extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anselem, Hill, Holt, Moncrieffe and Roberts could play one more season than their classifications would traditionally indicate.

They join five returnees from last year, including graduate Jailyn Ingram, who was recently granted a seventh year of eligibility by the NCAA.

White still has two scholarships available to fill but told reporters he’s unsure if that will take place.

Nevertheless, he’s exited about the players he has and the potential he believes they’ll bring.