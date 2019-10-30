Quarterback Jake Fromm knows he has his critics.

Find a starting quarterback who doesn’t. There aren’t many. However, for everyone who questions what they see from junior from Warner Robins, Fromm assured reporters Wednesday there’s no harsher critic than himself.

“I’m definitely the hardest critic on myself,” Fromm said. “As far as my teammates go, I think you have to come from a place where that guy knows that I have his back no matter what, before you kind of go and talk to a guy and get on him. But I think guys know where I’m coming from, as a teammate and a person, and I think they respond in a pretty good way. I just want to be the best teammate I can be and help my guys.”

Fromm said he’s very cognizant of the areas he’d like to improve.

“A lot of different things. You turn the tape on, you watch it, or you kind of play over plays in your head. Just kind of so many different things, and you think about things,” he said. “But for me it’s an easy way to just kind of flush it and go back to work. Keep chugging, keep plugging away at things, just relax and have fun playing this game that God’s given us, and that’s what he’s put me here to do.”

Georgia fans hope it means a victory on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) against the arch-rival Gators, who defensively figure to be one of sterner tests the Bulldogs see all year.

Fromm was asked what kind of improvements he felt the offense made with the extra week to prepare.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to go into a bye week and assess where we are as a team and how we can get better, I think it’s time to, ‘Hey, let’s go out and kind of show some things and let’s get better as a team,'” he said. “I think it’s an opportunity going into November, we know where we are as a team that we control our own destiny. We just want to play football and get where we want to be.”

For those wondering what changes the Bulldogs might have in store offensively for Florida, while there may be a few, don’t look for Georgia to get away from what they do best.

According to Fromm, there’s nothing about the Bulldogs’ recent offensive issues that can’t be cured with better execution.

"Are we going to change completely as an offense, 180 (degrees)? No, we're not. We know what we do. We're going to play physical. We're going to be disciplined. We're going to make plays. We want to be explosive, so if you're looking for a 180 change, that's not going to be us,” he said. “We're not going to 180 change. We're just going to do what we do. We're going to do it better. We're just going to be more effective at doing it, so I know exactly what you kind of want it to look like or not want it to look like. For us, we're just going to... whatever the play is being called, we're going to go out and execute and do it to the best of our abilities."