No harsher critic
Quarterback Jake Fromm knows he has his critics.
Find a starting quarterback who doesn’t. There aren’t many. However, for everyone who questions what they see from junior from Warner Robins, Fromm assured reporters Wednesday there’s no harsher critic than himself.
“I’m definitely the hardest critic on myself,” Fromm said. “As far as my teammates go, I think you have to come from a place where that guy knows that I have his back no matter what, before you kind of go and talk to a guy and get on him. But I think guys know where I’m coming from, as a teammate and a person, and I think they respond in a pretty good way. I just want to be the best teammate I can be and help my guys.”
Fromm said he’s very cognizant of the areas he’d like to improve.
“A lot of different things. You turn the tape on, you watch it, or you kind of play over plays in your head. Just kind of so many different things, and you think about things,” he said. “But for me it’s an easy way to just kind of flush it and go back to work. Keep chugging, keep plugging away at things, just relax and have fun playing this game that God’s given us, and that’s what he’s put me here to do.”
Georgia fans hope it means a victory on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS) against the arch-rival Gators, who defensively figure to be one of sterner tests the Bulldogs see all year.
Fromm was asked what kind of improvements he felt the offense made with the extra week to prepare.
“Anytime we have the opportunity to go into a bye week and assess where we are as a team and how we can get better, I think it’s time to, ‘Hey, let’s go out and kind of show some things and let’s get better as a team,'” he said. “I think it’s an opportunity going into November, we know where we are as a team that we control our own destiny. We just want to play football and get where we want to be.”
For those wondering what changes the Bulldogs might have in store offensively for Florida, while there may be a few, don’t look for Georgia to get away from what they do best.
According to Fromm, there’s nothing about the Bulldogs’ recent offensive issues that can’t be cured with better execution.
"Are we going to change completely as an offense, 180 (degrees)? No, we're not. We know what we do. We're going to play physical. We're going to be disciplined. We're going to make plays. We want to be explosive, so if you're looking for a 180 change, that's not going to be us,” he said. “We're not going to 180 change. We're just going to do what we do. We're going to do it better. We're just going to be more effective at doing it, so I know exactly what you kind of want it to look like or not want it to look like. For us, we're just going to... whatever the play is being called, we're going to go out and execute and do it to the best of our abilities."
Confidence, he said, is not an issue.
It was just last year when Fromm struggled in Georgia’s loss to LSU, a game that saw him complete just 16 of 34 passes for 209 yards and two interceptions.
Two weeks later, Fromm rebounded against the same Gators by enjoying one of his better games, completing 17 of 24 passes for 240 yards and one score.
“I’m ready to go,” he said. “Let’s go play football. I’m ready to go out and show what I’ve been working on, show what this team has been working on and ready to play football and play at a high level.”
The message to his receivers has been a simple one and Fromm feels the entire group is ready to play up to its potential.
“They’re ready. They know they’re ready,” Fromm said. “There’s no kind of side pep talk or anything. They’re ready to go play football just like I am. Just as this offense and this team is. We’re ready to go and bring it on.”
For Georgia to again be victorious on the banks of the St. John’s River, Fromm will obviously need to be at his best against a Florida defense that for the most part has played extremely well.
The Gators have made a habit of making life extremely difficult for opposing quarterbacks with 29 sacks and 18 takeaways, a number that ranks 6th in all of FBS.
Head coach Kirby Smart thinks he has a good idea what Fromm can expect from Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
“Todd (Grantham) does a good job of mixing things up, keeps you balanced. He plays different coverages when he plays a quarterback that's not a scrambler or a runner per se. It allows you defensively to play certain guys certain ways,” Smart said. “People play Jake different than they play a guy that takes off running with the ball. So, it makes it a little different but Jake does a good job handling that. I think that'll be one of the key matchups in the game is how does their pass rush affect our offensive line, especially in passing situations.”
Fromm has had success against Grantham-coached defenses before.
As a freshman against Mississippi State, Fromm completed 9 of 12 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, before completing 17 of 24 for 240 yards and three scores in last year’s win over the Gators.
Although the fact he’s had some confidence against a Grantham-coached defense does adds to his confidence, he also knows Florida’s defensive coordinator won’t remain status quo.
“Yeah I think that’s part of it. A little bit, knowing you’ve kind of had success in the past,” Fromm said. “But with that success in the past they’re probably more apt to change some things and give us some different looks. You’ve got to be ready for that, and ready to play and ready to react.”