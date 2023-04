Taylor Tatum received an offer from running back coach Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs in late January. Since then, McGee has been working diligently to build the foundations of a strong rapport with the Texas native and four-star running back prospect.

Tatum is being courted by many of the top programs in the country. Finding time to get out on unofficial visits with a busy baseball schedule in the spring is challenging. The fact that Tatum was able to get out to Athen over the weekend is a strong indicator of the level of interest by both parties at this point in Tatum's recruitment.

UGASports caught up with Tatum to learn more about his feelings about the Dawgs and his visit to Athens.