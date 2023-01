Mason Short is one of the top prospects in the country in the Class of 2025. Being a native of Evans, Georgia, Short is a top priority for the Georgia Bulldogs. UGA offensive line coach Stacey Searels has been building a relationship with Short since his arrival back to the staff under head coach Kirby Smart. UGASports recently caught up with Short and received an update on the recruitment by Georgia and the relationship with the veteran offensive line coach.