Williams Nwaneri is one of the most dynamic edge defenders in the Class of 2024. Nwaneri is also one of the most highly coveted. Dozens of schools have offered the No. 20 player in the nation a scholarship. As his recruitment draws to a close, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri, and Oregon are the remaining contenders. All five will receive official visits.

Georgia just hosted Nwaneri on an official visit from June 2 through earlier today. UGASports spoke with Nwaneri and received a recap of how the visit went, his interactions with Georgia, and his recruitment overall.