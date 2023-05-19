Georgia has its punter in the 2024 class.

Drew Miller committed to the Bulldogs on Friday afternoon. The Iowa prospect chose Georgia over North Carolina State and others.

Miller told UGASports that Georgia is looking to add him on scholarship. The Bulldogs offered him on May 1.

That same day, Miller announced he would be taking an official visit to Georgia in June. But he couldn’t wait to be a Bulldog.

Scott Cochran ran point on this recruitment. After Miller received the Georgia offer, he spoke with UGASports about what set the Bulldog coaches apart.

“I’ve learned how much they care about you off the field as much as on the field,” Miller said. “I asked about churches and they contacted someone right away where they thought I’d fit in based on my beliefs.”

Muller gives Georgia 13 commitments in the 2024 class. The Bulldogs are currently No. 3 in the team rankings.