Why bust your tail in a college camp when you are already a coveted prospect?

It’s a good question for a prospect like Elijah Griffin. The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class has already proven plenty, earning national attention and racking up offers from the top programs in the country.

For Griffin, the answer is simple. He just enjoys the competition and the chance to improve his craft. Griffin did just that during his camp experience at Georgia on June 1.

“Honestly, just to get better at my craft, if it was pass rush or understanding the concept of the run,” Griffin said. “I would also say my ability to come off blocks. Just learning from the best, Coach Scott [Tray Scott, defensive line coach]. He’s teaching me the right things because there’s always things to improve on.”