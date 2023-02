Georgia has established itself as one of the favorites for the top player in the 2025 class.

David Sanders, Jr. looked at Georgia as one of his favorite schools growing up. Stacy Searels is one of his longest-standing relationships, dating back to Searels' time at North Carolina.

Those connections and relationships have put the Bulldogs at the forefront of Sanders' recruitment.

"They have a good program so far," Sanders said. "I just like everything I see."