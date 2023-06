BUFORD, Ga. - Forty-eight hours doesn't seem like such a long time. But official visits are different.

Prospects are around their potential future coaches for the vast majority of that time. They have fun, take pictures, and get a better idea of how they could fit in on the team.

Eddrick Houston is in the midst of a visit-filled June. The No. 1 defensive end in the 2024 class caught up with UGASports to preview his official visit to Georgia this weekend.