The top defensive end in the 2024 class is also one of Georgia's top targets.

The Bulldogs have been prioritizing Eddrick Houston for well over a year. The five-star strongside defensive end from Buford High School has been a frequent guest in Athens, visiting once already this year in January.

Houston returned to Athens on April 4. That trip helped Houston further understand what his future could look like should he choose to don the red and black.