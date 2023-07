Cameron Sparks is listed as an Athlete due to his versatility on both sides of the football for Baylor School out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The No. 39 overall prospect in the Class of 2025 is being recruited as a wide receiver at the next level.

Georgia wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon offered Sparks last June, before the start of his sophomore season. Sparks is now entering his junior year and recently spoke to UGASports about the relationship he has built with McClendon and why Georgia sits in his top two schools.