DJ Lagway has been trying for quite some time to get out to Athens.

Last year Lagway was scheduled to come out to Athens for the Missouri game and then once again for the Charleston Southern game. Lagway's Willis High School team in Texas kept winning however and kept delaying the visit.

That has not stopped the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback from maintaining a relationship with Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

"We talk at least once per week," Lagway said. "I've been trying a few times to get to Athens but the schedule just didn't allow it."