Dillon Carter said it might have been the biggest hit of his life.

Who’s to argue? Especially after his home run in the bottom of the ninth inning deep over the wall in right walked off Georgia to a 7-6 win over Northern Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Foley Field.

“That was up there,” said Carter, whose homer capped a four-run inning for the Bulldogs. “My memorable moments are usually on defense so getting one on offense was pretty dang cool.”

He wasn’t the only hero.

Georgia trailed 6-3 headed to its final turn on the plate when a three-run homer by Kolby Branch tied the game following a pair of walks to Clayton Chadwick and Sebastian Murrillo.

“I was just looking to put a good swing on something,” Branch said. “I was sitting slider. He threw me two, but then he threw me a fastball. That wasn’t the plan at all.”

Maybe not for reliever Jake Johnson, who gave up both blasts, but it suited the Bulldogs just fine.

That’s because batters, Carter jumped on a 3-1 pitch and sent a no-doubter blast over the fence in right bringing teammates pouring onto the field.

“That was a great at-bat by Branch,” Carter said. “I got to see a lot of pitches before I came to the plate, and I was able to make the most of it.”