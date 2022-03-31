Ninth-inning comeback!

Josh McAllister was the last Bulldog to leave the dugout Thursday night at Foley Field. Who could blame him?

After his two-run double in the bottom of the ninth scored the tying and go-ahead runs to beat 14th-ranked Florida, there certainly was plenty to savor.

“It’s just good to have my brother’s back, do my part, do my job, make it easier on my pitchers and get on base for my guys,” said McAllister, who jumped on the first pitch he saw from Gator sidearmer Blake Purnell and drilled it down the left field line and into the corner.

Connor Tate scored easily from second followed by Garrett Blaylock, who made it all the way from first for the winning run as the Bulldogs rushed onto the field.

“Once it got over his (third baseman Deric Fabian's) glove, I was please Connor, just get home, let’s go home,” McAllister said. “Just watching Connor Tate (and Blaylock) hit home … what a surreal moment.”

Cole Tate got the inning started for Georgia (20-6, 4-3) by drawing a one-out walk. After Corey Collins struck out, Connor Tate was hit by a Ryan Slater pitch to put runners at first and second.

Purnell took over from there.

McAllister would not wait, exploding on the first pitch he saw from Purnell, who threw just two pitches but wound up taking the loss.

“When Josh wakes up, he’s swinging. That’s what he does,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He swings the bat. Everybody knows that. He’s really aggressive. The ball got left up and he’s going. He’s not taking many pitches. He got a good pitch to hit, and he did what you’re supposed to do with the ball up in the zone.”



