The 2018 NFL Draft is here and this time it will be held in “Jerry World”. Several Bulldogs will hear their name called and before they do, here is a little more insight on how former Georgia players have fared in previous NFL Drafts. Officially Georgia has had 315 players selected in the NFL Draft over the years including 31 in the first round. The record for the Bulldogs selected in one draft is eight and the most in the first round is two. The Dawgs have a chance to approach both of these numbers and maybe even break it. Last season, only one former Dawg’s name was called as Isaiah McKenzie was picked in the fifth round of the Denver Broncos. In 2002 and 2013 eight Bulldog players were selected in the NFL and in 1990, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2009 and 2013 two players were picked in the first round including four number one overall. Frank Sinkwich, Charley Trippi, Harry Babcock and Matthew Stafford all heard their name’s called first. Roquan Smith and possibly Isaiah Wynn and maybe a running back may be called in the first round this year. Here is a look at the last ten NFL Drafts and how Georgia has fared in them.

Last Ten NFL Drafts and Georgia Bulldogs Taken Taken Overall Taken in First Round 2008 4 0 2009 6 2 2010 5 0 2011 6 1 2012 7 0 2013 8 2 2014 2 0 2015 5 1 2016 5 1 2017 1 0

As you can see, the Dawgs only had one player selected last season (that turned out to be a good thing as last season’s senior class was a vital part in the Bulldog’s championship season). The previous time that Georgia had just one player selected was in 1982 when Lindsay Scott, Lindsay Scott, Lindsay Scott was picked by Saints at number 13. The last time the red and black had zero was in 1992. The Eagles have picked the most Dawgs with 21 with the last one being Brandon Boykin in 2012. It has been awhile since the Chargers have picked a Dawg. Gene Washington was the last to be chosen and it was way back in 1977 (Paul Oliver was selected in the supplemental draft in 2007). The next longest draught belongs to the New York Giants. The last one occurred in 1993 when kicker Todd Peterson and and before that was Rodney Hampton in 1990 and before that was Chuck Heard back in 1972! I did see that the Giants drafted Porter Payne back in 1950. He and his son, Billy (you may have heard of him) will be honored soon when the Indoor Practice Facility is named for them. They will have a pretty impressive guest at the event. As I mentioned, Smith and Wynn should be picked very early. Also expect Sony Michel and Nick Chubb to be chosen as well as Lorenzo Carter and possibly Davin Bellamy, Trenton Thompson, John Atkins, Dominck Sanders, Aaron Davis, Javon Wims and more, too. If you are curious who was the last Georgia linebacker or offensive lineman taken in the NFL Draft, here are the last ten (sometimes 11) players taken by each main position expected to be drafted this season. I counted fullbacks with running backs and tight ends with wide receivers. Also the position listed was the position the player was considered in the NFL. The number next to the player represents the round and year the player was drafted.

Last Ten NFL Drafts of Georgia Player by Position Running Backs Wide Receivers Offensive Linemen Keith Marshall (7 - 2016) Isaiah McKenzie (5 - 2017) John Theus (5 - 2016) Todd Gurley (1 - 2015) Malcolm Mitchell (4 - 2016) Cordy Glenn (2 - 2012) Shaun Chapas (7 - 2011) Chris Conley (5 - 2015) Ben Jones (4 - 2012) Knowshon Moreno (1 - 2009) Arthur Lynch (5 - 2014) Justin Anderson (7 - 2012) Thomas Brown (6 - 2008) Tavarres King (5 - 2013) Clint Boling (4 - 2011) Musa Smith (3 - 2003) Orson Charles (4 - 2012) Chester Adams (7 - 2008) J.T. Wall (7 - 2003) A.J. Green (1 - 2011) Ken Shackleford (6 - 2007) Verron Haynes (5 - 2002) Kris Durham (4 - 2011) Max Jean-Gilles (4 - 2006) Patrick Pass (7 - 2000) Mohamed Massaquoi (2 - 2009) George Foster (1 - 2003) Olandis Gary (4 - 1999) Martrez Milner (4 - 2007) Jon Stinchcomb (2 - 2003)

Last Ten NFL Drafts of Georgia Player by Position Defensive Linemen Linebackers Defensive Backs John Jenkins (3 - 2013) Leonard Floyd (1 - 2016) Damian Swann (5 - 2015) Cornelius Washington (6 - 2013) Jordan Jenkins (3 - 2016) Shawn Williams (3 - 2013) DeAngelo Tyson (7 - 2012) Ramik Wilson (4 - 2015) Sanders Commings (5 - 2013) Geno Atkins (4 - 2010) Amarlo Herrera (6 - 2015) Bacarri Rambo (6 - 2013) Jeff Owens (7 - 2010) Jarvis Jones (1 - 2013) Brandon Boykin (4 - 2012) Kade Weston (7 - 2010) Alec Ogletree (1 - 2013) Reshad Jones (5 - 2010) Corvey Irvin (3 - 2009) Justin Houston (3 - 2011) Asher Allen (3 - 2009) Jarius Wynn (6 - 2009) Akeem Dent (3 - 2011) Tim Jennings (2 - 2006) Marcus Howard (5 - 2008) Rennie Curran (3 - 2010) Greg Blue (5 - 2006) Quentin Moses (3 - 2007) David Pollack (1 - 2005) DeMario Minter (5 - 2006) Charles Johnson (3 - 2007) Odell Thurman (2 - 2005)