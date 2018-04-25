Unlike 2017 when Isaiah McKenzie was the lone Georgia player taken in the three-day NFL Draft, this year’s event promises to be a bonanza for a number of former Bulldogs.

It would come as no surprise to see as many as nine players from last year’s SEC Championship team hear their name called.

Below, UGASports takes a closer look at this year’s Draft, the former Bulldogs we can expect to see next year in the NFL, and a prediction on where each will land.

LB Roquan Smith – The once-in-a-generation linebacker will go in the first round, that much we know. The question is where. San Francisco, which holds the No. 9 choice, seems to be a popular projection of draft experts, and this is certainly a possibility. Considering Reuben Foster’s legal issues, the 49ers certainly have a need. However, I’m not so sure Smith is going to be around, as there are other teams picking a little higher who have a need at the position as well.

Prediction: Indianapolis at No. 6. The Colts could use some offensive linemen, but seeing Smith sitting there, they'll consider him too good to pass up. If the Colts do pass, then watch for the 49ers at No. 9, with Oakland, right behind at No. 10, also a possibility.

LB Lorenzo Carter – Of all the Bulldogs, Carter may have helped his draft stock the most with his performances at the NFL Combine and Georgia’s Pro Day last month in Athens. What an athlete. That certainly seemed to be the consensus of the scouts I saw watching, including New England head coach Bill Belichick, who worked out Carter and Bulldog teammate Davin Bellamy in front of all to see. There was an unmistakable gleam in his eye.

Prediction: New England at No. 31 in the first round. The Patriots also have a first-round pick at No. 23 but won’t take Carter there. They’ll wait to No. 31 where they’ll happily scarf up the former Bulldog, who will be Georgia’s second first-round pick.

OL Isaiah Wynn – Wynn opened the eyes of NFL personnel with his strong performance during his practices for the Senior Bowl. Although he didn’t play in the game, we hear Wynn also tested very well during his private workouts with various teams. Although he played both tackle and guard for the Bulldogs, the Tampa native is expected to play guard in the NFL.

Prediction: Indianapolis at No. 37 in the second round. The Colts have back-to-back picks in the second round and will reunite Wynn with Smith.

RB Sony Michel – Fumbles, shmumbles. Michel established himself as one of the nation’s top all-around backs last fall and NFL teams took notice. His ability to pass protect, catch passes, and run the football makes him a triple threat in the eyes of many, including one team with a former Bulldog who’s currently that team’s star quarterback.

Prediction: Detroit at No. 81 in the third round. While I could see Michel sliding into the second round, we’ll say he goes in the third, to the Lions, based upon the needs of other teams.

RB Nick Chubb – Nothing Mr. Chubb does will ever surprise me. In all my years of covering Georgia football, he’s the most determined athlete I’ve ever met. Don’t tell this young man he can’t or won’t accomplish a goal. Hardnosed and tough as steel, Chubb will fit in quite nicely with this proud organization.

Prediction: Pittsburgh at No. 92 in the third round. One, the Steelers are looking for a running back. Two, Chubb’s style of play is what the Steelers have incorporated for years. This seems like a perfect fit.

WR Javon Wims – Wims put together an outstanding year for the Bulldogs last fall, combining great size with improved route running and some of the best hands in the SEC. He’s faster than you think, too, and possesses all the characteristics needed to be a star. He’ll get to wear one, too.

Prediction: Dallas at No. 171 in the second round. The Cowboys need receivers after releasing Dez Bryant. They’ll take at least two in the Draft. Wims will be one.

DL Trenton Thompson – Thompson is an interesting study. Although there’s no doubting his physical ability, he didn’t necessarily make the best impression at Georgia’s Pro Day, causing one to wonder if he might not get drafted at all. While that’s a possibility, I believe somebody will take a chance.

Prediction: Kansas City with the 196th pick in the sixth round. Just call it a hunch (as they all are, right?).

DL John Atkins – Atkins is another one of my personal favorites, someone who has worked his rear end off to put himself in position to be taken in the NFL Draft. Guess what? He’s going to get to stay home.

Prediction: Atlanta with the 200th pick in the sixth round: Falcons needs defensive linemen. They’ll likely pick one much earlier than here, but Atkins would be a nice compliment.

LB Davin Bellamy – Bellamy had a penchant for big plays throughout his senior season for the Bulldogs, developing into a solid, dependable defensive player. Although there are areas he’ll tell you he needs to improve, he’s going to get his opportunity.

Prediction: New Orleans with the 201st pick in the sixth round. Saints need edge rushers and will give Bellamy his opportunity to show what he can do.

S Dominick Sanders – Sanders will be remembered as one of the best ball hawks to have played for the Bulldogs, a trait NFL teams are always on the lookout for. Although he may not be the most physical of safeties, Sanders will hear his name called.

Prediction: Minnesota with the 225th pick in the seventh round.

Likely free agents: LB Reggie Carter, OL Dyshon Sims, TE Jeb Blazevich, CB Malkom Parrish and P Cameron Nizialek.