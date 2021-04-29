Azeez Ojulari cannot predict where he’ll go in the NFL Draft, which gets underway with the first round Thursday night.

However, for any of the 32 teams considering him, the former Bulldog linebacker promises they’ll be getting a complete player.

“I just feel like my versatility is my strength, the way I use my hands and the way I can bend,” Ojulari said. “I’ve got an explosive first step, but I can also drop in coverage, too. You’re not just getting a pass rusher out of me; I can play all three downs.”

Based on projections, Ojulari should not have to wait that long to hear his name called.

After leading the Bulldogs with 8.5 sacks, three coming in Georgia’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati, the former All-SEC performer appears primed for a long and successful pro career.

Cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell are assured of being selected; the question is where. This is a deep year for cornerbacks, and while both players possess skills that will endear them to teams, projecting where each will go is proving to be a difficult task.

Many see Stokes as a second-day pick, which suits the former track star just fine.

“I need some kind of respect—that’s all I’m asking for. But it is what it is. I’m used to being the underdog,” said Stokes, who ran a 4.25 at Georgia’s Pro Day. “It’s no surprise. I love that underdog role. I’m totally fine with it. What’s the saying, the cream rises to the top? Eventually, I’m going to rise.”

Campbell, too, is confident in what he’ll bring.

“I feel I can do it all. Whatever team calls me, whatever team drafts me, they’re going to get a player who is willing to do anything to help the team win, whether its playing slot, outside corner, man, zone, anything. I’m all for it,” Campbell said. “Anyone would say they’d love to be a first rounder, and of course I want to be. But at the end of the day, I’m leaving it in God’s hands.”

Wherever they ultimately land, the next three days promises to have plenty of former Bulldog hear their name called.

Along with the players mentioned above, linebacker Monty Rice, defensive backs Mark Webb, Richard LeCounte, and DJ Daniel, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, and defensive end Malik Herring—recovering from an ACL he tore at the Senior Bowl—are each expecting to hear their name called.

For LeCounte, the past few months have been answering questions about his speed after his not running particularly impressive times.

“My play tape shows what kind of player I am, how I use my speed on the field,” LeCounte said. “Stuff like that, I’m not too worried what they’re saying about my 40.”

Rounds two and three of the draft will be held Friday, with the final four rounds on Saturday.

Most expect Cleveland will go sometime on Saturday.

Like the rest of his former teammates, all he wants is his opportunity.

“You always hear that time flies, but when you’re a kid, you don’t really think about it,” he said. “Life happens fast. That’s the way it is, and that’s how everything is going to be. I’ve just been taking it one day, one step at a time, take things in stride, and go where they go.”

Herring is hoping the ACL injury he suffered during Senior Bowl practice in January won’t scare off prospective teams.

“I think I’m very versatile,” Herring said. “I’ve got film of me playing Zero nose, pass rush down, all the way to an outside shade, 9 technique. I think I’m very versatile. I think I’ll fit any defensive scheme.”