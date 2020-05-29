Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously the key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. We are going over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, let's take a look at quarterback.

It's a good thing this article didn't run Thursday as originally intended.

A lot has certainly changed since then.

The decision of former five-star J.T. Daniels to transfer from Southern Cal to Georgia has suddenly cast some added intrigue into this fall's competition to become the Bulldogs' starting quarterback this fall.

There's still the matter of the redshirt sophomore getting a transfer waiver from the NCAA now that the governing body has shelved the one-time transfer proposal, but assuming he does, the upcoming competition is going to be even more interesting.

For those wondering, Daniels has three years of eligibility, but only if he's granted the ability to play right away after redshirting last fall due to the ACL he tore in Southern Cal's opener against Fresno State. If Daniels does not gain immediate eligibility and is forced to sit out, he'll have only two years to play.

Kirby Smart will tell you he hasn’t decided on a starter, and that every position on the team is open to competition.

With Daniels now part of the team, that obviously includes quarterback as well, where Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman, redshirt freshman D'Wan Mathis, junior Stetson Bennett and freshman Carson Beck.

During Thursday's Zoom interview with reporters, Smart was asked how much offensive coordinator Todd Monken might have to restrict his scheme due to missing out on spring.

His answer—which came before the news Daniels broke—was intriguing.

"We don't even know the threshold of some of our players," Smart said. "We didn't get to go through spring ball with necessarily some of the positions, especially on offense, of guys to see what they can handle."

So, what will it all mean?

Before Daniels' announcement, it was assumed Newman would be the slam dunk starter when the Bulldogs are scheduled to open the season Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Virginia.

From what we've been told, Newman has been working his you-know-what off with noted quarterback guru Quincy Avery, and appears in tremendous shape.

Hopefully, the extra prep time teams are given will make up for the loss of spring drills, from the standpoint of building chemistry with the receivers and learning the offense under Monken.

Although Newman’s status as the presumed starter is not expected to change, the addition of Daniels now make the competition a bit more compelling.

Prior to tearing his ACL in last year's opener against Fresno State, Daniels completed 216 of 363 passes for 2,672 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a freshman in 2018.

Of course, Daniels isn't the only other quarterback on the roster.

Bennett, Mathis, and Bennett are also anxious to prove to Monken they're capable of directing the offense—this year.

Come next spring, Newman will be out of the picture. But Daniels, Bennett, Mathis, and Beck are slated to jockey for the starting role, along with incoming freshman Brock Vandagriff.

Safe to say that quarterbacks will be a talking point for several years to come.