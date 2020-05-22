Next man up: Examining Georgia's depth at cornerback
Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. We are going over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, let's take a look at the cornerbacks.
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Tyson Campbell
|
Junior
|
6-2
|
185
|
DJ Daniel
|
Senior
|
6-1
|
185
|
Jalen Kimber
|
Freshman
|
6-0
|
170
|
Ameer Speed
|
Junior
|
6-3
|
211
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
Eric Stokes
|
RS Junior
|
6-1
|
185
|
Tyrique Stevenson
|
Sophomore
|
6-0
|
202
|
Kelee Ringo
|
Freshman
|
6-3
|
205
Outlook
Options, options, options.
When it comes to the cornerbacks Georgia will trot out onto the field this fall, the Bulldogs have talent to spare.
Perhaps it’s because he’s a former Bulldog defensive back himself; but whatever the reason, head coach Kirby Smart has made doggone sure he’s recruited the best players possible to make up his secondary, especially at cornerback.
Eric Stokes was the exception on paper, but only because he wasn’t that highly ranked and came to Georgia not having played the position much while in high school.
But look at him now.
The redshirt junior is one of the top-graded cornerbacks in the SEC, who, along with former five-star recruit Tyson Campbell, will be watched closely this year by scouts in the NFL.
Fortunately for Georgia, there’s little drop-off behind those two.
Senior D.J. Daniel accounted for himself quite nicely after transferring from Georgia Military College, while sophomore Tyrique Stevenson is a future star in the making.
Actually, in more ways than one.
While there’s absolutely no doubt that Stevenson could jump into any of the top spots at cornerback and excel, don’t be shocked if he winds up the starter at the Star position.
We’ll examine that possibility later in this series, so keep that in mind.
Part of that reason is that the Bulldogs stacked the position even more with its most recent recruiting class.
Five-star Kelee Ringo was one of the nation’s top all-around players, while fellow freshmen Major Burns, Jalen Kimber, and Daran Branch were also highly-regarded.
Along with Stevenson at Star, Burns is also expected to get looks at safety, which speaks to the versatility the Bulldogs boast with their current secondary.
Secondary coach Charlton Warren will have some decisions to make.
Will Kelee Ringo be too good to keep off the field?
It would certainly seem so.
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Ringo already boasts NFL size, and is as fast, if not faster than anybody Georgia has playing in its secondary.
While there will obviously be plenty about the college game that he will need to learn, cornerback is one of those spots where having athletic true freshmen can come in and make an immediate impact. There’s no reason Ringo can’t or won’t.
Although the Bulldogs are set at cornerback with Stokes, Campbell, Daniel, and Stevenson, Ringo figures to get plenty of his own opportunities.
Does DJ Daniel project as an NFL cornerback?
He’s got a chance.
Although it’s obviously quite early in the process, Daniel is getting some early mention as far as the 2021 Draft is concerned.
Draftsite.com currently projects the 6-1, 185-pounder as a seventh-round draft pick, but with a full season ahead, he’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities to impress scouts further.
Here’s a note you might not realize.
Did you know Daniel actually started 11 games last year for the Bulldogs, compared to just three for Campbell? It’s true. Campbell's turf toe injury sidelined him for a major part of the season so Daniel stepped in to help.
Although Campbell is considered the better pro prospect, Daniel had a very solid first year for Georgia, finishing with 42 tackles. Those included a season-high eight tackles in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. His eight pass breakups were also second on the team.