Having talented players manning each starting position is obviously key to having a successful team. But what about the rest of the depth chart? Kirby Smart will tell you that championship-caliber teams go only as far as their depth will allow. We are going over the Bulldogs’ roster, taking a look at the backup options for each group. Today, let's take a look at the cornerbacks.

Options, options, options.

When it comes to the cornerbacks Georgia will trot out onto the field this fall, the Bulldogs have talent to spare.

Perhaps it’s because he’s a former Bulldog defensive back himself; but whatever the reason, head coach Kirby Smart has made doggone sure he’s recruited the best players possible to make up his secondary, especially at cornerback.

Eric Stokes was the exception on paper, but only because he wasn’t that highly ranked and came to Georgia not having played the position much while in high school.

But look at him now.

The redshirt junior is one of the top-graded cornerbacks in the SEC, who, along with former five-star recruit Tyson Campbell, will be watched closely this year by scouts in the NFL.

Fortunately for Georgia, there’s little drop-off behind those two.

Senior D.J. Daniel accounted for himself quite nicely after transferring from Georgia Military College, while sophomore Tyrique Stevenson is a future star in the making.

Actually, in more ways than one.

While there’s absolutely no doubt that Stevenson could jump into any of the top spots at cornerback and excel, don’t be shocked if he winds up the starter at the Star position.

We’ll examine that possibility later in this series, so keep that in mind.

Part of that reason is that the Bulldogs stacked the position even more with its most recent recruiting class.

Five-star Kelee Ringo was one of the nation’s top all-around players, while fellow freshmen Major Burns, Jalen Kimber, and Daran Branch were also highly-regarded.

Along with Stevenson at Star, Burns is also expected to get looks at safety, which speaks to the versatility the Bulldogs boast with their current secondary.

Secondary coach Charlton Warren will have some decisions to make.