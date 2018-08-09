Here’s a scary thought for Georgia opponents – players spoken to after practice Thursday suggested the Bulldogs’ offense may be ahead of where it was this time a season ago.

“I would definitely say we’re ahead,” tight end Charlie Woerner said. “We’ve had a really good summer learning the offense and through our player-led practices, our summer was very productive. A bunch of those young guys learned a lot of the playbook already. I think we’re ahead.”

If true, this fall’s offense could be something to behold.

The Bulldogs weren’t bad last year, ranking among the top offensive teams in the SEC, averaging 435.3 yards of offense and 35.4 points per game.

Left guard Kendall Baker feels having an experienced offensive line has helped the offense get off the right foot.

“We’ve been doing well,” Baker said. “The offensive line is very mature so we’re going to come after you how we need to. We don’t give up ever, we’re going to play hard, and everybody as a unit, we have one goal in mind and that’s to get better every day.”

The offense will get a chance to prove it during Saturday’s first scrimmage of the preseason.

“They’re pushing us much harder this year,” wide receiver Ahkil Crumpton said. “We’re really jumping into it. We started early in the summer so right now everybody is on the same plane. We’ve just got to get better each day.”