News and notes from Thursday's practice
Here’s a scary thought for Georgia opponents – players spoken to after practice Thursday suggested the Bulldogs’ offense may be ahead of where it was this time a season ago.
“I would definitely say we’re ahead,” tight end Charlie Woerner said. “We’ve had a really good summer learning the offense and through our player-led practices, our summer was very productive. A bunch of those young guys learned a lot of the playbook already. I think we’re ahead.”
If true, this fall’s offense could be something to behold.
The Bulldogs weren’t bad last year, ranking among the top offensive teams in the SEC, averaging 435.3 yards of offense and 35.4 points per game.
Left guard Kendall Baker feels having an experienced offensive line has helped the offense get off the right foot.
“We’ve been doing well,” Baker said. “The offensive line is very mature so we’re going to come after you how we need to. We don’t give up ever, we’re going to play hard, and everybody as a unit, we have one goal in mind and that’s to get better every day.”
The offense will get a chance to prove it during Saturday’s first scrimmage of the preseason.
“They’re pushing us much harder this year,” wide receiver Ahkil Crumpton said. “We’re really jumping into it. We started early in the summer so right now everybody is on the same plane. We’ve just got to get better each day.”
Will tight ends finally get more opportunities to catch the ball?
How many times have you asked yourself this question – will the Bulldogs throw the ball more to the tight ends?
Woerner has his fingers crossed.
“I hope so. As of now we’ve been getting the ball a little more than usual,” he said. “The tight ends as a group, where it defines us is altruistic, we’re there to serve the team and put the team before us. But if we do get the ball more we’ll be very happy.” Of course, time will tell.
Bulldog tight ends combined to catch just 22 passes all season.
Freshman tight ends have size on their size
According to Woerner, one thing stands out about freshmen tight ends Luke Ford and John FitzPatrick – they’re tall.
He’s not kidding.
Ford and FitzPatrick are both listed at 6-foot-6 on the preseason roster, but Woerner thinks that might be selling each short.
“They’re both big kids,” Woerner said. “I think John’s like 6-8, they’re both taller than all of us. They’re big boys, they’re doing really well.”
Woerner said both players are pushing for playing time.
“They’re really long kids and once they get to know the offense better, maybe we split them out and five the 5-yard line throw a fade ball up to them,” he said. “That would be tough to stop with guys that tall.”
This and that
…Crumpton said he’s in the mix for both punt and kickoff return duties along with Mecole Hardman.
…Kearis Jackson and Mark Webb worked with trainers during Thursday’s practice. Terry Godwin (knee) was not seen during the media’s two-period of viewing.
…Baker said he’s been cross-training at both left and right tackle. “We just want to find the best rotation in case somebody gets hurt,” Baker said.
…Chalk Crumpton up as a big fan of new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, the former NFL wide receiver came to Georgia after coaching stints at Vanderbilt and Dartmouth. “That’s my guy,” Crumpton said. “He makes it easy in the room. He teaches us the position. He’s specific. He gives us examples, physically, when we go out there, which is great from somebody who’s actually done it.”